2007 Toyota Tundra
1 OWNER /NO ACCIDENTS /LIMITED CREWMAX /EXCELLENT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 5TBDV581X7S472994
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 274,776 KM
WOW !!! There are no words to discrible this absolutely stunning 1 Owner Tundra Crewmax Limited that we just got at our store. This beast of a truck has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. This is a no accidents truck from Northern Ontario which is amazing as it wasn't exposed to southern Ontario winters with road salt. If you're looking for a vehicle clean truck that can do everything, work hard on weekdays, have the space for the whole family and your toys on the weekends then look no further. Our Tundra's are known to be the cleanest ones available and never last long. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.
