2007 Toyota Tundra

274,776 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER /NO ACCIDENTS /LIMITED CREWMAX /EXCELLENT

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

274,776KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8600000
  • Stock #: PT0592
  • VIN: 5TBDV581X7S472994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 274,776 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! There are no words to discrible this absolutely stunning 1 Owner Tundra Crewmax Limited that we just got at our store. This beast of a truck has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. This is a no accidents truck from Northern Ontario which is amazing as it wasn't exposed to southern Ontario winters with road salt. If you're looking for a vehicle clean truck that can do everything, work hard on weekdays, have the space for the whole family and your toys on the weekends then look no further. Our Tundra's are known to be the cleanest ones available and never last long. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.

Vehicle Features

LIMITED CREWMAX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

