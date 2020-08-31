Menu
2007 Volvo V50

167,355 KM

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
1 OWNER / LOCAL ONTARIO CAR / GORGEOUS COMBO

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,355KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5828134
  • Stock #: PT0300
  • VIN: YV1MW382X72332656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this beautiful compact wagon we just got in on trade from a new car dealer. This beauty is a locally owned and serviced car thats ready for you, your friends and all your adventure gear. The colour combo on this one makes it look a lot more luxurious and expensive than it is. It comes with all the goodies you would expect from a Volvo; Safety and performance along with power drivers seat, sunroof and folding rear seats. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

