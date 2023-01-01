$14,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura MDX
ELITE PACKAGE / LOW KM'S / DEALER SERVICED
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
- Listing ID: 9449775
- Stock #: PT0700
- VIN: 2HNYD28808H002894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 118,991 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Check out this gorgeous low km's MDX Elite that just arrived at our store on trade from a local Mercedes Store. This beauty has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owners at an Acura dealership so you know no expense was spared. If you're in the market for a stylish, fun to drive SUV with an excellent reputation then make sure to check out this one. It comes loaded with the Elite package providing, heated seats in 2 rows, 7 passenger, Adaptive suspension and best of all rear DVD entertainment system. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its to late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Financing available for all credit types and extended warranties available for upto 48 months.
