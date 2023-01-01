Menu
2008 Acura MDX

118,991 KM

Details

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2008 Acura MDX

2008 Acura MDX

ELITE PACKAGE / LOW KM'S / DEALER SERVICED

2008 Acura MDX

ELITE PACKAGE / LOW KM'S / DEALER SERVICED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9449775
  Stock #: PT0700
  VIN: 2HNYD28708H002894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,991 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this gorgeous low km's MDX Elite that just arrived at our store on trade from a local Mercedes Store. This beauty has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owners at an Acura dealership so you know no expense was spared. If you're in the market for a stylish, fun to drive SUV with an excellent reputation then make sure to check out this one. It comes loaded with the Elite package providing, heated seats in 2 rows, 7 passenger, Adaptive suspension and best of all rear DVD entertainment system. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its to late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Financing available for all credit types and extended warranties available for upto 48 months.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

