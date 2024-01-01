Menu
<p>Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, all in working order. Body in great cond., no rust, has timing chain codes, check engine lights on dash. Drives very good. CERTIFIED.     </p>

2008 Audi A6

174,099 KM

$5,600

+ tax & licensing
2008 Audi A6

4dr Sdn 3.2L

2008 Audi A6

4dr Sdn 3.2L

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,600

+ taxes & licensing

174,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN waudh64f18n100054

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,099 KM

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, all in working order. Body in great cond., no rust, has timing chain codes, check engine lights on dash. Drives very good. CERTIFIED.     

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

$5,600

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Audi A6