2008 Audi Q7

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Here we have a Super Rare Audi Q7 4.2L S-Line with the Executive 6 Passenger configuration. This beauty comes loaded with all the toys and more, Navigation, Backup camera, blind spot notification, Dual rear DVD's, captains chairs in rear and a monster 4.2L V8 that can tow all your toys with ease. This stunning Q7 is a local Toronto vehicle that has been looked after by the previous owners. It has a clean carfax report and it comes certified for your convenience. Included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. see all our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com
Visit us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9