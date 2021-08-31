2008 Audi TT

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !!! Words cant describle how awesome this little car is to drive. This ultra rare 3.2 TT comes to us as a new car dealership trade-in. This one is a local Ontario car in great shape and shows pride of ownership throughout. If you're in the market for a very capable AWD coupe with tons of power then this is the car for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
