2008 Audi TT

189,141 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
3.2 V6 / S-LINE / GORGEOUS COMBO / QUATTRO / LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,141KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922166
  • Stock #: PT0525
  • VIN: TRUDD38J981045020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 189,141 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Words cant describle how awesome this little car is to drive. This ultra rare 3.2 TT comes to us as a new car dealership trade-in. This one is a local Ontario car in great shape and shows pride of ownership throughout. If you're in the market for a very capable AWD coupe with tons of power then this is the car for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

S LINE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

