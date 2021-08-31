2008 Audi TT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 1 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7922166

7922166 Stock #: PT0525

PT0525 VIN: TRUDD38J981045020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 189,141 KM

Vehicle Features Packages S LINE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.