<p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>FINANCE FROM 9.9% </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!  BUY NOW & SAVE $$$    </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Parking distance control, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p/seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included (new tires & brakes) CERTIFIED. </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 3.0L Supercharged, 253k $7990  </span></span></p>

2008 BMW 3 Series

153,553 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

12064570

2008 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,553KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAWL73588PX54538

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 153,553 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9% 

LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!  BUY NOW & SAVE $$$    

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Parking distance control, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p/seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included (new tires & brakes) CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 3.0L Supercharged, 253k $7990  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo LX+ for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo LX+ 161,707 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i 157,777 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 132,919 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 BMW 3 Series