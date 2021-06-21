2008 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW, Check out this absolutely stunning BMW X5 3.0si. This stunner is a 1 Owner Local Ontario SUV and loaded with all the right packages such as Comfort Access, Executive Package, Technology Package and more. If you're looking for the ultimate driving machine and need room for the whole family then this is the SUV for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment today before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9