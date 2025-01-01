Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 </strong></p> <p>Experience true American muscle with this <strong>2008 Corvette Z06</strong>, built for speed, precision, and raw performance. Featuring the legendary <strong>7.0L LS7 V8</strong> producing 505 horsepower, this fixed roof coupe was engineered for the track but comfortable enough for the street.</p> <p>       <strong>Key Highlights:</strong></p> <ul> <li> <p>7.0L LS7 V8 – 505 HP / 470 lb-ft Torque</p> </li> <li> <p>6-Speed Manual Transmission</p> </li> <li> <p>Fixed Roof Coupe for maximum rigidity</p> </li> <li> <p>0–60 mph in ~3.7 seconds</p> </li> <li> <p>Lightweight aluminum frame & carbon-fiber panels</p> </li> <li> <p>Performance suspension & upgraded brakes</p> </li> <li> <p>Iconic quad exhaust</p> </li> </ul> <p>This Z06 blends timeless Corvette styling with modern performance, offering a thrilling driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. With its wide stance, aggressive lines, and unmistakable rumble, it’s more than just a car—it’s a statement.</p> <p>Don’t miss the chance to own a <strong>true collector’s Corvette</strong> that’s only going up in value.</p> <p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p>

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

74,809 KM

Details Description Features

$54,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Fixed Roof | 7.0L V8 | MANUAL |

Watch This Vehicle
12975700

2008 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Fixed Roof | 7.0L V8 | MANUAL |

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

  1. 12975700.750763081?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=17068
  2. 12975700
  3. 12975700
  4. 12975700
  5. 12975700
  6. 12975700
  7. 12975700
  8. 12975700
  9. 12975700
  10. 12975700
  11. 12975700
  12. 12975700
  13. 12975700
  14. 12975700
  15. 12975700
  16. 12975700
  17. 12975700
  18. 12975700
  19. 12975700
Contact Seller

$54,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,809KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY26E685123304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,809 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 



Experience true American muscle with this 2008 Corvette Z06, built for speed, precision, and raw performance. Featuring the legendary 7.0L LS7 V8 producing 505 horsepower, this fixed roof coupe was engineered for the track but comfortable enough for the street.



       Key Highlights:




  • 7.0L LS7 V8 – 505 HP / 470 lb-ft Torque



  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission



  • Fixed Roof Coupe for maximum rigidity



  • 0–60 mph in ~3.7 seconds



  • Lightweight aluminum frame & carbon-fiber panels



  • Performance suspension & upgraded brakes



  • Iconic quad exhaust




This Z06 blends timeless Corvette styling with modern performance, offering a thrilling driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. With its wide stance, aggressive lines, and unmistakable rumble, it’s more than just a car—it’s a statement.



Don’t miss the chance to own a true collector’s Corvette that’s only going up in value.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Fixed Roof | 7.0L V8 | MANUAL | for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Fixed Roof | 7.0L V8 | MANUAL | 74,809 KM $54,500 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Standard | HARDTOP/ CONVERTIABLE | ONLY 2026 KM | for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2002 Ford Thunderbird Standard | HARDTOP/ CONVERTIABLE | ONLY 2026 KM | 2,026 KM $39,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 75,496 KM $88,888 + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2008 Chevrolet Corvette