2008 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 Fixed Roof | 7.0L V8 | MANUAL |
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,809 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Experience true American muscle with this 2008 Corvette Z06, built for speed, precision, and raw performance. Featuring the legendary 7.0L LS7 V8 producing 505 horsepower, this fixed roof coupe was engineered for the track but comfortable enough for the street.
Key Highlights:
7.0L LS7 V8 – 505 HP / 470 lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Fixed Roof Coupe for maximum rigidity
0–60 mph in ~3.7 seconds
Lightweight aluminum frame & carbon-fiber panels
Performance suspension & upgraded brakes
Iconic quad exhaust
This Z06 blends timeless Corvette styling with modern performance, offering a thrilling driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. With its wide stance, aggressive lines, and unmistakable rumble, it’s more than just a car—it’s a statement.
Don’t miss the chance to own a true collector’s Corvette that’s only going up in value.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
Summit Ford
416-741-6221