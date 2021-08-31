Menu
2008 Chevrolet Express

56,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2008 Chevrolet Express

2008 Chevrolet Express

CARGO 2500 4.8L V8 Divider Shelving ONLY 56,000Km

2008 Chevrolet Express

CARGO 2500 4.8L V8 Divider Shelving ONLY 56,000Km

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7842387
  Stock #: 4715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 56,000 Kilometers, Chevy 4.8L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Express 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Side Doors, Weather Guard Cargo Area Divider and Shelving, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Firestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Infomation!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

