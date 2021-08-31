2008 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 56,000 Kilometers, Chevy 4.8L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Express 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Side Doors, Weather Guard Cargo Area Divider and Shelving, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Firestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Infomation!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6