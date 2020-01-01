2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 110,000 Kilometers, Chevy 5.3L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Line-X Spray-On Box Liner, Tow Package, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Brand New Firestone Tires All Around, Excellent Condition,, looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Anti-Theft System

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat Exterior Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.