2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 5.3L V8 RWD Extended Cab 6.5' Box ONLY 110,000K

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4397394
  • Stock #: 4579
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 110,000 Kilometers, Chevy 5.3L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Line-X Spray-On Box Liner, Tow Package, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Brand New Firestone Tires All Around, Excellent Condition,, looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

