2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Extended Cab 6.5Ft Box 4.8L V8 ONLY 68,000KMs

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Extended Cab 6.5Ft Box 4.8L V8 ONLY 68,000KMs

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4658715
  • Stock #: 4591
  • VIN: 1GCEC19C181270869
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 68,000 Kilometers, Chevy 4.8L V8, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Extended Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Line-X Spray-On Box Liner, Trailer Hitch, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

