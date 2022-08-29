$10,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2008 Chrysler 300
2008 Chrysler 300
C Hemi - SRT Alloys - Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$10,987
+ taxes & licensing
113,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9038479
- Stock #: 8H262844
- VIN: 2C3LA63H88H262844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8H262844
- Mileage 113,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - CarFax Verified
5.7L Hemi
Leather
Sunroof
Boston Audio Upgrade
Power Memory Seats
Heated Front and Rear Seats
BlueTooth Audio
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8