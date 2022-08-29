Menu
2008 Chrysler 300

113,250 KM

Details Description Features

$10,987

+ tax & licensing
$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2008 Chrysler 300

2008 Chrysler 300

C Hemi - SRT Alloys - Certified

2008 Chrysler 300

C Hemi - SRT Alloys - Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$10,987

+ taxes & licensing

113,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038479
  • Stock #: 8H262844
  • VIN: 2C3LA63H88H262844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8H262844
  • Mileage 113,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

5.7L Hemi 

Leather 
Sunroof 
Boston Audio Upgrade 
Power Memory Seats 
Heated Front and Rear Seats 
BlueTooth Audio 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

