2008 Dodge Ram 1500

156,856 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

ST

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

156,856KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6275580
  • Stock #: 100693
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J222849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,856 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge RAM 1500 ST 4WD 140.5" Quad CAB HEMI 5.7L  

4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Alloy Wheels Power Window BOX Size 6.8'FET Certified

                 Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday

12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

