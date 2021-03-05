Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

154,177 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

SXT

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

154,177KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632156
  • Stock #: 100256
  • VIN: 1D7HU18208J192437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,177 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge RAM 1500 Quad CAB 4WD 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger 5.7 HEMI Alloy Wheels Certified

  Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

