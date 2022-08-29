Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

141,793 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5' ST 5.7L Hami V8 Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5' ST 5.7L Hami V8 Big Horn

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9047098
  • Stock #: 100904
  • VIN: 1D7HU18288J228956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 141,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge RAM 1500 Pickup Truck 4WD Quad Cab 140.5' ST 5.7L Hami V8 Big Horn Fully Loaded Alloy Wheels Navigaction Backup Camra 6 Passenger Certified

                  Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 141,793 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 113,984 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,992 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory