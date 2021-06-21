2008 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $12,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 8 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7430174

7430174 Stock #: 100416

100416 VIN: 1FTPX14V78KD68634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 176,863 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.