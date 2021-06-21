Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

176,863 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4WD Super Cab 133" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

4WD Super Cab 133" XLT

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7430174
  • Stock #: 100416
  • VIN: 1FTPX14V78KD68634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,863 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck 4WD 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Super Cab 133" XLT BOX Size 6.8"Fet  5.4L V8  Alloy Wheels FOG Light Power Window Certified

Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2008 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 176,863 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey E...
 7 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey DX
 139,852 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory