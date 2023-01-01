2008 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 0 , 7 1 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10229453

10229453 Stock #: pdc029

pdc029 VIN: 1zvht84n085202122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 300,710 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.