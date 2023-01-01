$4,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
300,710KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10229453
- Stock #: pdc029
- VIN: 1zvht84n085202122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 300,710 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE SOME FUN, TOPLESS !!!
Loaded, cold a/c, power convertible top. Runs great. New tires & brakes. Had 2 accidents. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
