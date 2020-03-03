Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

4 Dr Auto

2008 Ford Ranger

4 Dr Auto

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,366KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744125
  • Stock #: 100790
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U28PA22923
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2008 Ford Ranger 4 Dr Auto V6 Alloy Wheels Fog Light 4 Passenger Certified Certified Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

