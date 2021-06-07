Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

165,834 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XL 126" 4WD Sports

2008 Ford Ranger

XL 126" 4WD Sports

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,834KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7317068
  • Stock #: 100401
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E98PA59382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,834 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck 4 Dr Auto 4WD 5 Passenger Super Cab 126" XL  Sports  Power Window Power Door  Lock  FOG Light Certified

            Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday  12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

