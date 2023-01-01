$9,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-3737
2008 Ford Ranger
XLT Super Cab 4 Dr Auto
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9485475
- Stock #: 100970
- VIN: 1FTYR44U58PA10880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 100970
- Mileage 150,739 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford Ranger XLT Super Cab 4 Dr Auto Pickup Truck Alloy Wheels Certified
Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.