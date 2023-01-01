Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

150,739 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XLT Super Cab 4 Dr Auto

2008 Ford Ranger

XLT Super Cab 4 Dr Auto

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

150,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9485475
  Stock #: 100970
  VIN: 1FTYR44U58PA10880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 100970
  • Mileage 150,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Ranger XLT Super Cab 4 Dr Auto Pickup Truck Alloy Wheels Certified

                Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

