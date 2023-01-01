$3,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,600
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2008 Honda Fit
2008 Honda Fit
5dr HB Auto LX
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,600
+ taxes & licensing
233,082KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9539470
- VIN: JHMGD384485805008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,082 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Quality Motors
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7