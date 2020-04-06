2008 Honda Ridgeline

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Are you looking for the ultimate daily driver that gives you the versatility to go anywhere do anything? If so then the Ridgeline is for you. The Ridgeline give you all the comforts and agility of an suv with the capabilities and funtions of a pickup truck. This one is an great examply of what a Ridgeline can do. This one has been well cared for and rust proofed many time during its life. Looks and drives like a much newer vehicle. Loaded with all the luxuries one expects in a modern day vehicle. This one comes certified for your convenience and at our listed price included is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Email or call today to book your appointment as this one wont last long.
Come see us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION).
