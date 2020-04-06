Menu
2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L / LEATHER / RUST PROOFED / LOCALLY OWNED

2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L / LEATHER / RUST PROOFED / LOCALLY OWNED

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 271,075KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4851915
  • Stock #: PE0242
  • VIN: 2HJYK16588H004130
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Are you looking for the ultimate daily driver that gives you the versatility to go anywhere do anything? If so then the Ridgeline is for you. The Ridgeline give you all the comforts and agility of an suv with the capabilities and funtions of a pickup truck. This one is an great examply of what a Ridgeline can do. This one has been well cared for and rust proofed many time during its life. Looks and drives like a much newer vehicle. Loaded with all the luxuries one expects in a modern day vehicle. This one comes certified for your convenience and at our listed price included is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind.  Email or call today to book your appointment as this one wont last long.

Come see us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION).

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Send A Message