2008 Infiniti G35X
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8164408
- Stock #: 100757
- VIN: JNKBV61F98M266474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,489 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Infiniti G35X AWD 4 Dr Auto Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Navigaction Backup Camra Certified
Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
