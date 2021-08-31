Menu
2008 Kia Sedona

187,450 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2008 Kia Sedona

2008 Kia Sedona

EX LWB Leather-Sunroof-PWR Doors-Entertainment-Certifed

2008 Kia Sedona

EX LWB Leather-Sunroof-PWR Doors-Entertainment-Certifed

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

187,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7775592
  Stock #: 86207170
  VIN: KNDMB233986207170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,450 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Verified

Leather - Heated - Power Seats 

Power Sliding Side Doors 

Power Rear Hatch 

Rear Entertainment 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

All servicing items current 

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

