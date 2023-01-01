Menu
2008 Land Rover LR2

118,010 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 Land Rover LR2

2008 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr HSE

2008 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr HSE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

118,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10430331
  • Stock #: pdc000
  • VIN: salfp24n58h033901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,010 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANSING AVAIL.   

LOW, LOW KM !!!   Loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Dual Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, backup sensors, heated/p/seats, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990           

Over 20 SUVs avail.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
