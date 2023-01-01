$8,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Land Rover LR2
AWD 4dr HSE
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
118,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10430331
- Stock #: pdc000
- VIN: salfp24n58h033901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,010 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANSING AVAIL.
LOW, LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Dual Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, backup sensors, heated/p/seats, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
