2008 Lexus ES 350

224,495 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE SHAPE

2008 Lexus ES 350

ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE SHAPE

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

224,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556236
  • Stock #: PT0596
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G282163670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,495 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Just look at this absolutely stunning Lexus ES350 Ultra Premium that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario car with No Accidents in immaculate condition. This one has had 1 Owner since 2009 and it shows the love and care they gave this car. If you're in the market for the most reliable luxury car that wont break the bank then the ES350 is the only car to look at. This one come certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ULTRA PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

