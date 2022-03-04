$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350
ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE SHAPE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
- Listing ID: 8556236
- Stock #: PT0596
- VIN: JTHBJ46G282163670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,495 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Just look at this absolutely stunning Lexus ES350 Ultra Premium that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario car with No Accidents in immaculate condition. This one has had 1 Owner since 2009 and it shows the love and care they gave this car. If you're in the market for the most reliable luxury car that wont break the bank then the ES350 is the only car to look at. This one come certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
