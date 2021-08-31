Menu
2008 Lexus IS 250

140,210 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2008 Lexus IS 250

2008 Lexus IS 250

IS 250

2008 Lexus IS 250

IS 250

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7798758
  • Stock #: 100678
  • VIN: JTHBK262782079723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 100678
  • Mileage 140,210 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Lexus IS 250  Sedan 4 Dr Auto Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Fog Light  Certified

     2008 Lexus IS 250  Sedan 4 Dr Auto Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Fog Light  Certified

     Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

