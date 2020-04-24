2008 Lexus LS 600H

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Are you looking for a vehicle that makes a statement wherever you go? Then this is the one. Truly an amazing car thats made for royalty while offering Japanese realiabilty. Looks and drives better than most newer cars. Loaded with all the luxuries one would expect from a car of this caliber. It's a Canadian car from the prairies which means very easy driving and rust free thats been cared for by the previous owners and it shows. Recently went through complete health check with Toyota Hybrid specialist. This is the one you've waited for and will amaze you when seen in person. Super rare car so call or email today to book your appointment as these cars dont come around too often. Check out the rest of our inventory @ www.bespokeautogallery.com
Visit us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9