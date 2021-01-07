2008 Mazda CX-9

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
MUST SEE !!!
Fully loaded, 7 pass, Climate control, Bluetooth, Axillary, memory/heated/power seats, rear air/heat, all power. Nonsmoker, super clean, zero rust. Runs perfect. $800 service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 Mazda CX-9 GT, w/Navi/Backup Cam/DVD, 168k $7990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1