2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !! What a stunning Mercedes E350 Estate we have here. This one looks as good if not better than it did when it was new. It drives just as good as it looks. This one is a local Ontario car thats been cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It also has the rear facing 3rd row seats for the kids to enjoy on those long road trips; or fold those seats down and you're left with tons of storage space for all your cottage gear. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email to book your appointment today as this is sure to be gone quick. See all our inventory on our website @ www.bespokeautogallery.com
We are located at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
