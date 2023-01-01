Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. ZERO RUST. Drives super smooth, $1500 service just done. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

224,690 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.5L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.5L

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1703006341
  2. 1703006341
  3. 1703006341
  4. 1703006341
  5. 1703006341
  6. 1703006341
  7. 1703006341
  8. 1703006340
  9. 1703006341
  10. 1703006340
  11. 1703006341
  12. 1703006341
  13. 1703006340
  14. 1703006340
  15. 1703006341
  16. 1703006340
  17. 1703006341
  18. 1703006340
  19. 1703006341
  20. 1703006341
  21. 1703006341
  22. 1703006340
Contact Seller
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
224,690KM
Used
VIN 4JGBB86E28A348064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. ZERO RUST. Drives super smooth, $1500 service just done. CERTIFIED.   

Over 20 SUV's in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2008 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L 174,099 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 155,555 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lincoln MKT 4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Lincoln MKT 4DR WGN AWD ECOBOOST 173,545 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class