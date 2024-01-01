$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr 3.5L
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr 3.5L
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,525KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGBB86E28A348060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,525 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. ZERO RUST. Drives super smooth, $1500 service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 MB GLK350, 167k $9990
Over 20 SUV's in stock
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport 178,137 KM $7,700 + tax & lic
2016 Fiat 500X AWD 4dr Sport 183,381 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sequoia 4WD 4DR LIMITED 243,535 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class