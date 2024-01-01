$7,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Navi/Backup Cam
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Navi/Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. ZERO RUST. Drives super smooth, $1800 service just done (4 tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 MB GLK350 4Matic, 167k $9990 /// 2011 BMW X5, 157k $9500
Over 20 SUV's in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)