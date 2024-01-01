Menu
<p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. ZERO RUST. Drives super smooth, $1800 service just done (4 tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2010 MB GLK350 4Matic, 167k $9990    ///    2011 BMW X5, 157k $9500        </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

226,525 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
11943054

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
226,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBB86E28A348061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. ZERO RUST. Drives super smooth, $1800 service just done (4 tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2010 MB GLK350 4Matic, 167k $9990    ///    2011 BMW X5, 157k $9500        

Over 20 SUV's in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

