<p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>NO RUST. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. Drives super smooth, $1800 service done (4 all-season tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.   </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Also avail. 2010 MB GLK-350 4Matic, only 167k $8990     </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Over 20 SUVs in stock</span></span></p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

226,525 KM

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
226,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBB86E28A348067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc033
  • Mileage 226,525 KM

Vehicle Description

NO RUST. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. Drives super smooth, $1800 service done (4 all-season tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2010 MB GLK-350 4Matic, only 167k $8990     

Over 20 SUV's in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

