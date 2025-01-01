Menu
<p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>NO RUST. TOW Pkg. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. Drives super smooth, $1800 safety service done (4 all-season tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery/+axillary, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.   </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Also avail. 2010 MB GLK-350 4Matic, only 167k $8990   ///   2010 Volvo XC60 T6, 207k $6500     </span></span></p><p><span style=color: #0c0c11;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px;>Over 20 SUVs in stock</span></span></p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

226,525 KM

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Navi/Backup Cam

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Navi/Backup Cam

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBB86E28A348069

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,525 KM

NO RUST. TOW Pkg. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, P-Moon, all power, heated seats, keyless. Drives super smooth, $1800 safety service done (4 all-season tires, pads/rotors complete, rear shocks, battery/+axillary, oil/filter). CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2010 MB GLK-350 4Matic, only 167k $8990   ///   2010 Volvo XC60 T6, 207k $6500     

Over 20 SUV's in stock

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class