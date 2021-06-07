2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW!!!! What a stunning RARE ML320 CDI just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck that has been exceptionally well cared for throughout its life. This one comes loaded with Push start, sunroof, navigation, rear DVD players and more. Everything works as it should and its ready for you to tow your boat, pack it full with the family and all your weekend goodies. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
