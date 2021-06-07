Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

174,632 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

RARE / 3.0 CDI / REAR DVD'S / LOCAL / STUNNING

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

RARE / 3.0 CDI / REAR DVD'S / LOCAL / STUNNING

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

174,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7236578
  • Stock #: PT0445
  • VIN: 4JGBB22E78A404275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,632 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!!! What a stunning RARE ML320 CDI just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck that has been exceptionally well cared for throughout its life. This one comes loaded with Push start, sunroof, navigation, rear DVD players and more. Everything works as it should and its ready for you to tow your boat, pack it full with the family and all your weekend goodies. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
DIESEL
REAR DVD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2010 Porsche Cayenne...
 160,585 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2009 Volvo XC70 3.2 ...
 219,932 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti G37 1 ...
 255,560 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory