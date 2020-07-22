Menu
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

106,843 KM

Details

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GTP / MANUAL / V6 / NO ACCIDENTS / RUSTPROOFED

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GTP / MANUAL / V6 / NO ACCIDENTS / RUSTPROOFED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

106,843KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5604438
  Stock #: PT0286
  VIN: 4A3AK34TX8E603232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,843 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Look at this stunning Mitsubishi Eclipse V6 GT with a 6speed manual. The power, styling and performance all wrapped up in a fun to drive, reliable car for the price of a Lancer. This one is a local ontario car, lady driven and rustproofed yearly at krown rustproofing. It looks and drive as good as it did when new. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before this RARE Gem is gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

