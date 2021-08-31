Menu
2008 Nissan Pathfinder

155,810 MI

$5,500

1st Auto Group

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

155,810MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7898484
  • Stock #: pdc038
  • VIN: 5N1BR18B78C611420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,810 MI

Vehicle Description

US vehicle, imported in 2008, 155810 miles (249296km). One owner, no accidents, no pets. Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, step boards, all power, keyless, 2 keys/remotes. Drives super solid. New exhaust, new tires, new brakes. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

