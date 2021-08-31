2008 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 8 1 0 M I Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7898484

7898484 Stock #: pdc038

pdc038 VIN: 5N1BR18B78C611420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 155,810 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Conventional Spare Tire

