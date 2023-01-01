Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

83,804 MI

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Pathfinder

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V8 LE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V8 LE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1684296708
  2. 1684296709
  3. 1684296709
  4. 1684296710
  5. 1684296709
  6. 1684296709
  7. 1684296708
  8. 1684296708
  9. 1684296709
  10. 1684296710
  11. 1684296708
  12. 1684296710
  13. 1684296708
  14. 1684296708
  15. 1684296708
  16. 1684296709
  17. 1684296708
  18. 1684296708
  19. 1684296709
  20. 1684296709
  21. 1684296710
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,804MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9958277
  • Stock #: pdc016
  • VIN: 5N1BR18BX8C629717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,804 MI

Vehicle Description

LOW, LOW KM !!!   

Financing avail.  One owner since 2008, all service records, serviced every 2 months... Previous US vehicle, imported in 2008, 134086km (83804 miles). Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, P-Moon, U name it, we got it. Must see & drive. UNDERCOATED &  CERTIFIED.   

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2012 Buick Enclave A...
 192,665 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 158,750 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 172,315 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory