2008 Porsche Cayenne

152,375 KM

Details

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

STUNNING COLOUR / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471136
  • Stock #: PT0597
  • VIN: WP1AB29PX8LA54215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Olive green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this absolultely stunning Dark Olive Green Metallic Cayenne S that just arrived. This beauty is a local SUV in excellent shape in and out. This one is a clean truck with NO Accidents or stories. It drives just as good if not better than it looks. If you're in the market for a Cayenne S then this is the one you've waited for. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Superior Warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

