$14,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2008 Porsche Cayenne
STUNNING COLOUR / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / LOCAL
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8471136
- Stock #: PT0597
- VIN: WP1AB29PX8LA54215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Olive green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this absolultely stunning Dark Olive Green Metallic Cayenne S that just arrived. This beauty is a local SUV in excellent shape in and out. This one is a clean truck with NO Accidents or stories. It drives just as good if not better than it looks. If you're in the market for a Cayenne S then this is the one you've waited for. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Superior Warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
