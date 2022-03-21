$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2008 Porsche Cayenne
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8788556
- Stock #: PT0623
- VIN: WP1AB29P98LA40418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gorgeous Cayenne S that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a 1 Owner No accidents locally owned SUV that's been meticulously maintained since day 1. This one comes to us as a trade-in from a local Mercedes Benz dealership and is ready for it's new home. If you're looking for a stylish, high performance, well cared for SUV then look no further than our Cayenne S. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.