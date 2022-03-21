Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Porsche Cayenne

198,018 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2008 Porsche Cayenne

2008 Porsche Cayenne

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Porsche Cayenne

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

198,018KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788556
  • Stock #: PT0623
  • VIN: WP1AB29P98LA40418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous Cayenne S that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a 1 Owner No accidents locally owned SUV that's been meticulously maintained since day 1. This one comes to us as a trade-in from a local Mercedes Benz dealership and is ready for it's new home. If you're looking for a stylish, high performance, well cared for SUV then look no further than our Cayenne S. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

S PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2008 Audi Q7 V6 / NA...
 172,509 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Sequoia ...
 368,968 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 220,615 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory