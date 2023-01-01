Menu
2008 Subaru Forester

154,762 KM

Details

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2008 Subaru Forester

2008 Subaru Forester

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / CERTIFIED

2008 Subaru Forester

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / CERTIFIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

154,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610990
  • Stock #: PT0746
  • VIN: JF1SG63628H727408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous Forester that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade in and is ready for its new home. This one is a local ontario car with No accidents and well optioned out. It comes with Alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and more. If you're in the market for a fuel efficient, spacious, safe and functional vehicle that is knows for its All Wheel Drive system then make sure to check this beauty out. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

