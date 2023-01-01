$8,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2008 Subaru Forester
LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / CERTIFIED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
- Listing ID: 9610990
- Stock #: PT0746
- VIN: JF1SG63628H727408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gorgeous Forester that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade in and is ready for its new home. This one is a local ontario car with No accidents and well optioned out. It comes with Alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and more. If you're in the market for a fuel efficient, spacious, safe and functional vehicle that is knows for its All Wheel Drive system then make sure to check this beauty out. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
