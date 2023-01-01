$9,987+ tax & licensing
2008 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited Pano-Leather-Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$9,987
+ taxes & licensing
143,227KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10065504
- Stock #: 87356437
- VIN: 4S4BP62C187356437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Heated Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Fog Lights
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
