Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Outback

143,227 KM

Details Description Features

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Outback

2008 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pano-Leather-Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pano-Leather-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 10065504
  2. 10065504
  3. 10065504
  4. 10065504
  5. 10065504
  6. 10065504
  7. 10065504
  8. 10065504
  9. 10065504
  10. 10065504
  11. 10065504
  12. 10065504
  13. 10065504
  14. 10065504
Contact Seller

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10065504
  • Stock #: 87356437
  • VIN: 4S4BP62C187356437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87356437
  • Mileage 143,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean - Limited - Accident Free
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Heated Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Fog Lights
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2008 Subaru Outback ...
 143,227 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Veracru...
 170,285 KM
$10,987 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 118,325 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory