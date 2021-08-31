2008 Subaru Outback ...

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this impeccable Subaru Outback Limited that just arrived at our store. This one is a local Ontario car with No Accidents and No stories just an immaculate shaped outback in and out that shows the love and care the previous owner showed it. It comes loaded with powered heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels and so much more. If you're looking for a reliable go anywhere do anything wagon for the family then we have this amazing Outback waiting for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited powertrain warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
