2008 Subaru Outback

199,695 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

LIMITED / NO ACCIDENTS / LOADED / LOCAL /CERTIFIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

199,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7977134
  • Stock #: PT0517
  • VIN: 4S4BP62C487334965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this impeccable Subaru Outback Limited that just arrived at our store. This one is a local Ontario car with No Accidents and No stories just an immaculate shaped outback in and out that shows the love and care the previous owner showed it. It comes loaded with powered heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels and so much more. If you're looking for a reliable go anywhere do anything wagon for the family then we have this amazing Outback waiting for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited powertrain warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

LIMITED PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

