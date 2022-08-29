$11,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Subaru Outback
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 3.0R /RUST PROOFED YEARLY
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9302605
- Stock #: PT0691
- VIN: 4S4BP85C984312128
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,175 KM
WOW !!! Just look at this stunning 1 Owner No Accidents Subaru Outback 3.0R that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new Subaru dealership trade-in and is ready for its new home. This one has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows in the way the car looks and drives. They even did Krown rustproofing yearly so rust is not an issue. If you're looking for something that is capable of taking you on all your adventures in style and safely then look no further than this Outback. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
