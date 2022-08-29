Menu
2008 Subaru Outback

144,175 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2008 Subaru Outback

2008 Subaru Outback

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 3.0R /RUST PROOFED YEARLY

2008 Subaru Outback

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 3.0R /RUST PROOFED YEARLY

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9302605
  Stock #: PT0691
  VIN: 4S4BP85C984312128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,175 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!!  Just look at this stunning 1 Owner No Accidents Subaru Outback 3.0R that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new Subaru dealership trade-in and is ready for its new home. This one has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows in the way the car looks and drives. They even did Krown rustproofing yearly so rust is not an issue. If you're looking for something that is capable of taking you on all your adventures in style and safely then look no further than this Outback. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

