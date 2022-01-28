$8,998+ tax & licensing
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Premium Plus 4WD Sunroof - Serviced and Certified
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
117,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8230047
- Stock #: 84100059
- VIN: JS3TD945384100059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
