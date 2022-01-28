Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

117,610 KM

Details Description

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium Plus 4WD Sunroof - Serviced and Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium Plus 4WD Sunroof - Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 8230047
  2. 8230047
  3. 8230047
  4. 8230047
  5. 8230047
  6. 8230047
  7. 8230047
  8. 8230047
  9. 8230047
  10. 8230047
  11. 8230047
  12. 8230047
  13. 8230047
  14. 8230047
  15. 8230047
  16. 8230047
Contact Seller

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

117,610KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8230047
  • Stock #: 84100059
  • VIN: JS3TD945384100059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84100059
  • Mileage 117,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- All servicing items current

- 160 point inspection

- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family

- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310

- Member of the UCDA

- CarFax Verified Member 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2008 Suzuki Grand Vi...
 117,610 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo S60 T6 AW...
 109,362 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic SE ...
 140,700 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory