<p>FINANCE FROM 7.9%   </p><p>ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p>

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

241,430 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

13162818

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,430KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtebu11f88k003424

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,430 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%   

ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$15,500

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser