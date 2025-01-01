$15,500+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,430KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtebu11f88k003424
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,430 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser