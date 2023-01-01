$8,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Toyota RAV4
Sport I4 4WD Certified and Serviced
2008 Toyota RAV4
Sport I4 4WD Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$8,987
+ taxes & licensing
234,919KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMBD32V886072080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 86072080
- Mileage 234,919 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sport - AWD - Sunroof
Super Clean - 4 Cylinder - Gas Saver
Fully Serviced and up to date
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Super Clean - 4 Cylinder - Gas Saver
Fully Serviced and up to date
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From UR Ride
2015 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4WD Certified and Serviced 249,097 KM $18,987 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES AWC Driver Assist - Certified and Serviced 55,292 KM $25,987 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS AWD 7seater - 2 sets of tires 190,238 KM $4,998 + tax & lic
Email UR Ride
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
Call Dealer
647-792-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2008 Toyota RAV4