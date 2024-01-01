Menu
<p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, remote start, heated leather seats, cruise, all power, 2 key/fobs. ZERO RUST. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic 226k $7800    ///    2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $6990     </p><p>Over  20 SUVs in stock</p>

2008 Toyota RAV4

222,525 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Sport Leather/P-Moon

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Sport Leather/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtmbd32vx86073989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, remote start, heated leather seats, cruise, all power, 2 key/fobs. ZERO RUST. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic 226k $7800    ///    2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $6990     

Over  20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 Toyota RAV4