$7,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Sport Leather/P-Moon
2008 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Sport Leather/P-Moon
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, remote start, heated leather seats, cruise, all power, 2 key/fobs. ZERO RUST. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic 226k $7800 /// 2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $6990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)